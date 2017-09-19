Sep 18, 2017 10:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Indiabulls Vent director Aishwarya Katoch resigns
In terms of Clause 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, kindly take note that, due to his personal commitments, Mr. Aishwarya Katoch (DIN: 00557488) has resigned from the directorship of the Company w.e.f. today i.e. 18th September 2017.Source : BSE