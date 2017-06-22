Jun 22, 2017 12:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IBREL IBL Scheme Trust sells 3.3 crore shares of Indiabulls Real Estate
We wish to inform that IBREL IBL Scheme Trust, of which Indiabulls Real Estate Limited (the Company) is the sole beneficiary, has sold 3.3 Cr shares of the Company, on 22nd June 2017 at the stock exchanges, and has realised approx. Rs 662.83 Crs at an average price of about Rs 200.85 per share.
