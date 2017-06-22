App
Jun 22, 2017 12:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IBREL IBL Scheme Trust sells 3.3 crore shares of Indiabulls Real Estate

We wish to inform that IBREL IBL Scheme Trust, of which Indiabulls Real Estate Limited (the Company) is the sole beneficiary, has sold 3.3 Cr shares of the Company, on 22nd June 2017 at the stock exchanges, and has realised approx. Rs 662.83 Crs at an average price of about Rs 200.85 per share.

We wish to inform that IBREL IBL Scheme Trust, of which Indiabulls Real Estate Limited (the Company) is the sole beneficiary, has sold 3.3 Cr shares of the Company, on 22nd June 2017 at the stock exchanges, and has realised approx. Rs 662.83 Crs at an average price of about Rs 200.85 per share. The sale proceeds would be used for meeting Company's funding requirements for its ongoing businesses and general corporate purposes or any other purposes as may be approved by its Board.Source : BSE

