Indiabulls Real Estate: Outcome of board meeting

The Company's Board in its meeting today considered the possibility of streamlining its existing ‘residential', ‘commercial' and ‘leasing' businesses by segregating ‘commercial & leasing' business carried on by itself and/or through its SPVs and vesting the same into ‘Indiabulls Commercial Assets Ltd' (ICAL) and restructuring/reorganizing its businesses by either (i) restructuring by way of placing ICAL as a separate holding co under the Company to hold its assets and investments relating to ‘commercial & leasing' business segment and to undertake the business & operations of ‘commercial & leasing' business segment and/or explore opportunities to bring in strategic investments; or (ii) by reorganizing its existing businesses by way of a demerger of the undertakings, business, activities & operations pertaining to its commercial & leasing business segments. Refer attachment including presentation on the existing businesses and the expected proposed restructuring/reorganisation.Source : BSE