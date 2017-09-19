Sep 18, 2017 10:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Indiabulls Real's director Aishwarya Katoch resigns
Pursuant to Clause 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that, due to his personal commitments, Mr. Aishwarya Katoch (DIN: 00557488) has resigned from the directorship of the Company w.e.f. today i.e. 18th September 2017.Source : BSE