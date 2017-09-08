App
Sep 08, 2017 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Outcome of AGM

We wish to inform you that the 12th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company was held today i.e. September 8, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. at Mapple Emerald, Rajokri, NH-8, New Delhi-110038. The Members present at the AGM transacted the business mentioned in the Notice dated August 10, 2017.

In this connection and as required under the Listing Regulations and applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, we submit the following:

(a) Summary of the proceedings of the AGM;
(b) Voting Results in the prescribed format; and
(c) Scrutinizer Report(s) on e-voting and poll dated September 8, 2017.

Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

