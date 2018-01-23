Indiabulls Housing Finance - Outcome of board meeting

Enclosed are the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2017, approved by its Board at its today's meeting, commenced at 2:30 PM and concluded at 3:40 PM, along with Limited Review Reports, issued by Statutory Auditors. Board also declared an Interim Dividend of INR 14 per equity share for FY17-18 (Record date - 03.02.2018).Further, the Board of Directors of the Company in the aforesaid meeting has also authorised the Company to issue Secured Non-Convertible Debentures and Unsecured Non-Convertible Debentures, in the nature of Subordinate Debt, upto INR 25,000 Crore and INR 3,000 Crores respectively, on private placement basis, in one or more tranches, from time to time.Source : BSE