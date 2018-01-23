Indiabulls Housing Finance - Outcome of board meeting

Enclosed are the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2017, approved by its Board at its today's meeting, commenced at 2:30 PM and concluded at 3:40 PM, along with Limited Review Reports, issued by Statutory Auditors. Board also declared an Interim Dividend of INR 14 per equity share for FY17-18 (Record date - 03.02.2018).
Further, the Board of Directors of the Company in the aforesaid meeting has also authorised the Company to issue Secured Non-Convertible Debentures and Unsecured Non-Convertible Debentures, in the nature of Subordinate Debt, upto INR 25,000 Crore and INR 3,000 Crores respectively, on private placement basis, in one or more tranches, from time to time.
Source : BSE
