May 22, 2017 03:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
India Tourism Development Corporation to consider dividend
India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve Annual Audited Financial statements/results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2017 and to recommend Dividend, if any.Source : BSE