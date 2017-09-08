India Sucrose's board meeting held on September 14, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015, this is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Thursday, the 14th Day of September 2017 at 3:00 P.M. at registered office G.T. Road, Mukerian, Distt. Hoshiarpur, Punjab-144211.Source : BSE