India Sucrose's board meeting on December 7, 2017

India Sucrose has informed that board meeting will be held on December 7, 2017

India Sucrose is in the Sugar sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 87.13 crore.

The company management includes Kunal Yadav - Chairman & Managing Director, Sheoraj Singh Ahlawat - Independent Director, Geoffery Frederick Francis - Independent Director, Kunj Deep Kalra - Woman Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 500319 and the NSE with an NSE Code of OSWALSUG.

Its Registered office is at G. T. Road, Mukerian,, Hoshiarpur District,Punjab - 144211.

Their Registrars are MCS Share Transfer Agent Ltd.Source : BSE