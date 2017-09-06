India Radia: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2017 has been adopted and approved by the Audit Committee and Board of Directors in the meeting held today. We are also enclosing the Unaudited financial results for the Quarter ended 30 June 2017 in the prescribed format in compliance with Reg 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE