Aug 29, 2017 11:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
India Radia's board meeting on September 6, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we write to inform that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 06 September 2017 to consider and approve, inter alia, the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30 June 2017.
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we write to inform that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 06 September 2017 to consider and approve, inter alia, the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30 June 2017.Source : BSE