you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 19, 2017 10:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India Nippon: Outcome of board meeting

The Audit Committee and the Board of Directors at their meetings held on 18th May 2017, have recommended the appointment of M/s Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, Chartered Accountants, Chennai (ICAI Reg. No. 117366W/W-100018), as the statutory auditors of the company.

India Nippon: Outcome of board meeting
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors at their meetings held on 18th May 2017, have recommended the appointment of M/s Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, Chartered Accountants, Chennai (ICAI Reg. No. 117366W/W-100018), as the statutory auditors of the company for a period of five years from the conclusion of the ensuing annual general meeting, in place of the existing statutory auditors, M/s Brahmayya & Co., Chartered Accountants, Chennai, in compliance with the mandatory rotation of auditors as per the provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act 2013. The details as required under Regulation 30 the SEBI LODR regulations read with SEBI circular no.CIR/ CFD/ CMD/ 4 / 2015 dt. 9th Sep 2015 are given below: Brief Profile of Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP (DHS LLP): 'Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP (DHS LLP) is a member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (DTTL), a UK private company limited by guarantee. DHS LLP and its affiliate member firms leverage global tools, technology, and best practices of Deloitte. DHS LLP's audit practice provides professional services to some of the largest and most reputed companies across various industries and sectors'.Source : BSE

