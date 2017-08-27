App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 24, 2017 03:54 PM IST

India Nippon: Outcome of AGM

We wish to inform you that the 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of India Nippon Electricals Limited (the Company) was held today, Thursday the 24th August 2017 at 10:30 AM at Satguru Gnanananda Hall (Naradha Gana Sabha), 314, TTK Road, Chennai-600018.

As per the statutory requirements, the Chairman of the meeting provided the facility of voting through 'ballot papers' to a

India Nippon: Outcome of AGM
We wish to inform you that the 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of India Nippon Electricals Limited (the Company) was held today, Thursday the 24th August 2017 at 10:30 AM at Satguru Gnanananda Hall (Naradha Gana Sabha), 314, TTK Road, Chennai-600018.

As per the statutory requirements, the Chairman of the meeting provided the facility of voting through 'ballot papers' to all those shareholders, who attended the AGM and who did not participate in 'remote e-voting' for all the subjects, as contained in Resolution nos.1 to 5 of the Notice of the AGM. The details of 'consolidated voting results' of both 'physical ballot' and the 'remote e-voting' by the shareholders on all the resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM will be forwarded separately, in the format prescribed under Regulation 44 (3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015.
