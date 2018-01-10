App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jan 10, 2018 04:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India Nippon Electricals to consider stock split

It has been decided to convene a meeting of the Board of Directors on Monday the 29th January 2018 to consider the proposal of sub-division of equity shares of the company. This proposal will be subject to the approval of the shareholders.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
It has been decided to convene a meeting of the Board of Directors on Monday the 29th January 2018 to consider the following:
a) The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2017;

b) Payment of an interim dividend for the year ending 31st March 2018. The rate, quantum, date of payment of interim dividend and the Record Date, if declared, will be intimated to you soon after the meeting;

c) The proposal of sub-division of equity shares of the company. This proposal will be subject to the approval of the shareholders.


Source : BSE
Read More Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

2017-like rally unlikely, but can expect 12-15% returns this year; 5 themes key in 2018

2017-like rally unlikely, but can expect 12-15% returns this year; 5 themes key in 2018

51 stocks have fallen over 50% from their 52-week highs: Should you pick any?

51 stocks have fallen over 50% from their 52-week highs: Should you pick any?

Should investors wait for a 3-5% correction before putting fresh money ahead of Budget?

Should investors wait for a 3-5% correction before putting fresh money ahead of Budget?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.