India Nippon Electricals to consider stock split

It has been decided to convene a meeting of the Board of Directors on Monday the 29th January 2018 to consider the following:a) The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2017;b) Payment of an interim dividend for the year ending 31st March 2018. The rate, quantum, date of payment of interim dividend and the Record Date, if declared, will be intimated to you soon after the meeting;c) The proposal of sub-division of equity shares of the company. This proposal will be subject to the approval of the shareholders.Source : BSE