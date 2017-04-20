Apr 20, 2017 01:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
India Lease Development's board meeting on May 29, 2017
India Lease Development has informed that board meeting is scheduled to be held on May 29, 2017 to consider standalone financial results for the 4th quarter ended March 31, 2017 and also consider standalone audited financial results for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.
