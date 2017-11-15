App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 13, 2017 04:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India Home Loans - Outcome of board meeting

The Board approved Quarterly Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon for the Quarter ended 30th September, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
We would like to inform you that the Board Meeting of the company was held on Monday, 13th November, 2017 at registered office of the Company for discuss of following matter:

1.The Board approved Quarterly Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon for the Quarter ended 30th September, 2017.

2.Rectified the address of the registered office of the Company as reported on the Ministry of Corporate Affairs website to 504/504A, 5th Floor, Nirmal Ecstasy, Jatashankar Dossa Road, Mulund (W), Mumbai Maharashtra 400080 India' w.e.f. 13th November, 2017.

3. Increased the Managerial Remuneration of Mr. Mahesh Pujara, Managing Directors and Mr. Mitesh Pujara, Whole Time Director.

4.Reconstituted Nomination & Remuneration Committee.

5.Took note on resignation of Company Secretary CS Bharat Gangani.

6.Took note on any other operational matter.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.