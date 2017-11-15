India Home Loans - Outcome of board meeting

We would like to inform you that the Board Meeting of the company was held on Monday, 13th November, 2017 at registered office of the Company for discuss of following matter:1.The Board approved Quarterly Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon for the Quarter ended 30th September, 2017.2.Rectified the address of the registered office of the Company as reported on the Ministry of Corporate Affairs website to 504/504A, 5th Floor, Nirmal Ecstasy, Jatashankar Dossa Road, Mulund (W), Mumbai Maharashtra 400080 India' w.e.f. 13th November, 2017.3. Increased the Managerial Remuneration of Mr. Mahesh Pujara, Managing Directors and Mr. Mitesh Pujara, Whole Time Director.4.Reconstituted Nomination & Remuneration Committee.5.Took note on resignation of Company Secretary CS Bharat Gangani.6.Took note on any other operational matter.Source : BSE