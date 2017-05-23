May 23, 2017 10:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
India Green Rea's board meeting on May 30, 2017
India Green Reality Limited has informed BSE that the Board Meeting of the Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve Standalone Financial Results for the period ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE