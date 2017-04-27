App
Apr 27, 2017 04:02 PM IST

India Glycols: Updates on joint venture company

This is to inform that post receipt of all approvals by the JV entity namely, KIFTPL, the EXIM rake handling at ICD, Kashipur has been commenced by the JV entity w.e.f. 26th April, 2017. Accordingly, Freight Terminal of KIFTPL is fully operational.

India Glycols: Updates on joint venture company
Sub:Disclosure under Regulation 30 of Securities And Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Intimation w.r.t. Freight Terminal at Kashipur, Uttarakhand by the Joint Venture namely, Kashipur Infrastructure And Freight Terminal Private Limited (KIFTPL). Further to our earlier communication on the aforesaid subject, this is to inform that post receipt of all approvals by the JV entity namely, KIFTPL, the EXIM rake handling at ICD, Kashipur has been commenced by the JV entity w.e.f. 26th April, 2017. Accordingly, Freight Terminal of KIFTPL is fully operational.

