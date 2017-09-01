App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 01, 2017 08:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India Glycols: Outcome of AGM

We kindly want to inform you that the outcome of the 33rd AGM, Disclosure of Voting Results and consolidated Scrutinizer's report of the 33rd AGM held on September 01, 2017.

India Glycols: Outcome of AGM
Sub:Outcome of the 33rd AGM, Disclosure of Voting Results and consolidated Scrutinizer's report of the 33rd AGM held on 1September,2017
1. Gist of the proceedings of 33rd AGM of the Company held on 1st September, 2017 is as Annexure-'A'.
2.Details of the voting results of the 33rd AGM of the Company and the Consolidated Scrutinizers' report are enclosed as Annexure-'B' and Annexure-'C', respectively.
3.Resolutions as proposed in the Notice convening 33rd AGM have been passed.
a)Appointment of M/s K. N. Gutgutia & Co., Chartered Accountants (Registration No. 304153E), as the Statutory Auditors of the Company in place of M/s Lodha & Co., Chartered Accountants (Registration No. 301051E), whose term ended on 33rd AGM of the Company, for a term of 5 (five) years, to hold the office from the conclusion of 33rd AGM till the conclusion of 38th AGM. Brief profile of M/s K. N. Gutgutia & Co. is enclosed as Annexure-'D'.
b)Raising of funds for an amount not exceeding Rs. 250 CroresSource : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.