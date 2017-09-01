India Glycols: Outcome of AGM

Sub:Outcome of the 33rd AGM, Disclosure of Voting Results and consolidated Scrutinizer's report of the 33rd AGM held on 1September,20171. Gist of the proceedings of 33rd AGM of the Company held on 1st September, 2017 is as Annexure-'A'.2.Details of the voting results of the 33rd AGM of the Company and the Consolidated Scrutinizers' report are enclosed as Annexure-'B' and Annexure-'C', respectively.3.Resolutions as proposed in the Notice convening 33rd AGM have been passed.a)Appointment of M/s K. N. Gutgutia & Co., Chartered Accountants (Registration No. 304153E), as the Statutory Auditors of the Company in place of M/s Lodha & Co., Chartered Accountants (Registration No. 301051E), whose term ended on 33rd AGM of the Company, for a term of 5 (five) years, to hold the office from the conclusion of 33rd AGM till the conclusion of 38th AGM. Brief profile of M/s K. N. Gutgutia & Co. is enclosed as Annexure-'D'.b)Raising of funds for an amount not exceeding Rs. 250 CroresSource : BSE