Ashwini Kumar Sharma ceases to be director of SBI

Sub: Cessation of Nominee Director upon completion of term.Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations"), we wish to inform you that Mr. Ashwini Kumar Sharma, Nominee Director- State Bank of India has ceased to be a Director of the Company w.e.f. 31st August, 2017 (close of business hours) upon completion of his term.We request you to kindly take the above on recordSource : BSE