May 10, 2017 08:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
India Glycols to consider dividend
With reference to the earlier letter dated May 08, 2017, India Glycols Ltd has now informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting scheduled to be held on May 16, 2017, will consider to recommend dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.
