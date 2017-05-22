India Finsec's board meeting on May 30, 2017

This is to inform you that the Board meeting to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2017 or to consider any other matter with the permission of the Chairman, has been postponed due to unavailability of independent directors and will now be held on Tuesday 30th May, 2017 at 06:00 p.m. at registered office of the Company. Accordingly, trading window will re-open 48 hours after Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial year ended 31st March, 2017Source : BSE