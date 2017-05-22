App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 22, 2017 01:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India Finsec's board meeting on May 30, 2017

This is to inform you that the Board meeting to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2017 or to consider any other matter with the permission of the Chairman, has been postponed due to unavailability of independent directors and will now be held on Tuesday 30th May, 2017.

India Finsec's board meeting on May 30, 2017
This is to inform you that the Board meeting to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2017 or to consider any other matter with the permission of the Chairman, has been postponed due to unavailability of independent directors and will now be held on Tuesday 30th May, 2017 at 06:00 p.m. at registered office of the Company. Accordingly, trading window will re-open 48 hours after Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial year ended 31st March, 2017Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.