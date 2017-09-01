India Finsec's board meeting held on September 04, 2017

This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Monday, 4th September, 2017 at 03:00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company at D-16, 1st Floor, Above ICICI Bank, Prashant Vihar, Sector-14, Rohini, Delhi-110085 to inter-alia transact the following business items:1. To consider and approve the notice of 23rdAnnual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company.2. To fix the record date and the date of closure of transfer books.3. To consider the preferential allotment of shares to the non-promoters category as per the provisions of Chapter VII of SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2009.4. To consider any other matter with the permission of Chairman, if any.Further, pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 read with Company's code for prevention of Insider trading, the 'Trading window' for dealing in securities of the company shall remain closed, for directors and designated employees, from 02nd September, 2017 to 6th September, 2017 due to consideration of preferential allotment of shares.The trading window shall re-open from 7th September, 2017.This is for your information and record.Source : BSE