India Finsec's board meeting on May 29, 2017

As required under Regulation 29 (1) (a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that, a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 29th May, 2017 to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Year ended 31st March, 2017 or any other matter with the permission of Chairman.Source : BSE