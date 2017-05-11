App
Announcements
May 11, 2017 01:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indergiri Finance's board meeting on May 29, 2017

Pursuant to regulation 33 and 29 read with regulation 47 of SEBI (LODR) Reg, 2015 notice is hereby given that board meeting of the company is scheduled to held at its registered office on Monday, 29th May, 2017 to consider and approve financial results for the fourth quarter ended on 31.03.2017

Indergiri Finance's board meeting on May 29, 2017
Pursuant to regulation 33 and 29 read with regulation 47 of SEBI (LODR) Reg, 2015 notice is hereby given that board meeting of the company is scheduled to held at its registered office on Monday, 29th May, 2017 to consider and approve financial results for the fourth quarter ended on 31.03.2017

