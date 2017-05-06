Indag Rubber: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Reg. 30(6) and 43 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, this is to inform you that Board of Directors meeting held on 5th May, 2017 had considered and approved the following- 1. Audited financial results (Standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 2. Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 1.50/- per equity share of Rs. 2/- each (75%) for the financial year 2016-2017Source : BSE