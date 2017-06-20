Jun 20, 2017 09:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Indag Rubber appoints Harjiv Singh as an Independent Director
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we wish to inform that in the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, June 19, 2017 the members of the Company have approved the appointment of Mr. Harjiv Singh as an Independent Director of the Company to hold office till March 31, 2019.Source : BSE