App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 30, 2017 09:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ind-Swift Laboratories' board meeting on December 14, 2017

We would like to inform you that the Notice of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on December 14, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Notice of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 14th December, 2017

The company management includes S R Mehta - Non Executive Chairman, N R Munjal - Vice Chairman & Mng.Director, Himanshu Jain - Joint Managing Director, Rishav Mehta - Executive Director, G Munjal - Non Executive Director, V R Mehta - Non Executive Director, K M S Nambiar - Independent Director, J K Kakkar - Independent Director, Ashwani Kumar Vig - Independent Director, Prabhat Khurana - Independent Director, S P Sharma - Independent Director, Preetika Chaubey - Independent Woman Director, S V Singh - Nominee Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 532305 and the NSE with an NSE Code of INDSWFTLAB.

Its Registered office is at SCO 850, Shivalik Enclave, NAC,,Manimajra, Chandigarh,Chandigarh - 160101.

Their Registrars are Alankit Assignment Ltd.Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.