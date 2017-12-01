Ind-Swift Laboratories' board meeting on December 14, 2017

Notice of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 14th December, 2017

The company management includes S R Mehta - Non Executive Chairman, N R Munjal - Vice Chairman & Mng.Director, Himanshu Jain - Joint Managing Director, Rishav Mehta - Executive Director, G Munjal - Non Executive Director, V R Mehta - Non Executive Director, K M S Nambiar - Independent Director, J K Kakkar - Independent Director, Ashwani Kumar Vig - Independent Director, Prabhat Khurana - Independent Director, S P Sharma - Independent Director, Preetika Chaubey - Independent Woman Director, S V Singh - Nominee Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 532305 and the NSE with an NSE Code of INDSWFTLAB.

Its Registered office is at SCO 850, Shivalik Enclave, NAC,,Manimajra, Chandigarh,Chandigarh - 160101.

Their Registrars are Alankit Assignment Ltd.Source : BSE