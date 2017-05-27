App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 27, 2017 09:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India Motor Parts recommends final dividend

India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 26, 2017, inter alia, has recommended payment of Final Dividend of Rs.6/- (60 percent) per equity share for the financial year 2016-17 on the paid up capital of Rs. 831.96 lakhs, subject to approval of the Shareholders.

India Motor Parts recommends final dividend
India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 26, 2017, inter alia, has recommended payment of Final Dividend of Rs.6/- (60%) per equity share for the financial year 2016-17 on the paid up capital of Rs. 831.96 lakhs, subject to approval of the Shareholders. This together with the interim dividend of Rs.5.00 per share (50%) paid on February 26, 2017 will make a total dividend of Rs.11.00 per share (110%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2017. The final dividend will paid to those shareholders whose names stand on the Register of Members of the Company on August 28, 2017. The final dividend will be paid on September 08, 2017.Source : BSE

