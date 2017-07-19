Jul 19, 2017 01:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Indbank Housing's board meeting on July 27, 2017
We wish to inform that pursuant to Regulations 29(1)(a) and 41 of SEBI (LODR) notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Thursday the 27th July 2017 to consider and approve the unaudited operating results for the quarter ended 30.06.2017
