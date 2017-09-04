Inceptum Enterprises: Outcome of board meeting

Dear Sir,We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 4th September, 2017 considered and approved the following Businesses:-1. Calling the Annual General Meeting of the Company on September 30, 2017 at Navkar Tirth Atisey Ksetra, Village Neelwal, near Mahaviday Ksetra, Ghevra, Rohtak Road, Delhi at 9.00 A.M for the Financial Year 2016-17.2. Appoint Mr. Himanshu Alagh, Practicing Company Secretary as the Scrutinizer to oversee the e-voting (remote e-voting) process at the Annual General Meeting of the company3.Approved the Notice of Annual General Meeting and Directors Report along with applicable annexure thereto for the Financial Year 2016-17.4.Period of Book Closure for the ensuing Annual General Meeting.Please update the same in your records.Source : BSE