May 23, 2017 04:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Impex FerroTech's board meeting on May 30, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith a copy of the notice of the Board Meeting to be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 inter-alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE