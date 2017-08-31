IM+ Capitals: Outcome of Board Meeting

Board of director on their meeting held on today 31.08.20171. approved the unaudited quarterly result for the quarter ended on 30.06.2017.2. Considered the Resignation of Mr. Balbir Chand from the post of independent Directorship of the Company.3. Approved the notice of AGM to be held on 29th September 2017 and book clsure from 23rd september 2017 to 29th September 2017.Source : BSE