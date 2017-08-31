App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 31, 2017 04:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IM+ Capitals: Outcome of Board Meeting

Board of director on their meeting held on today 31.08.2017
1. approved the unaudited quarterly result for the quarter ended on 30.06.2017.
2. Considered the Resignation of Mr. Balbir Chand from the post of independent Directorship of the Company.
3. Approved the notice of AGM to be held on 29th September 2017 and book clsure from 23rd september 2017 to 29th September 2017.

IM+ Capitals: Outcome of Board Meeting
Board of director on their meeting held on today 31.08.2017
1. approved the unaudited quarterly result for the quarter ended on 30.06.2017.
2. Considered the Resignation of Mr. Balbir Chand from the post of independent Directorship of the Company.
3. Approved the notice of AGM to be held on 29th September 2017 and book clsure from 23rd september 2017 to 29th September 2017.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.