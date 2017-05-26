May 26, 2017 03:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IM+ Capitals: Outcome of board meeting
The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on today considered and approve quarterly result for the quarter / year ended on 31.03.2017.
The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on today among others have transacted the following business:
1.Designated Ms. Jyoti Gupta (PAN- AKIPG0590R) as Chief Financial officer (CFO) of the Company with immediate effect i.e 26.05.2017.
2.Considered and approve quarterly result for the quarter / year ended on 31.03.2017.
3.Considered and approved the Standalone & Consolidated Financial Statement for the year ending 31.03.2017.
Source : BSE
1.Designated Ms. Jyoti Gupta (PAN- AKIPG0590R) as Chief Financial officer (CFO) of the Company with immediate effect i.e 26.05.2017.
2.Considered and approve quarterly result for the quarter / year ended on 31.03.2017.
3.Considered and approved the Standalone & Consolidated Financial Statement for the year ending 31.03.2017.
Source : BSE