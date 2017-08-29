Aug 28, 2017 09:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IM+ Capitals' board meeting on August 31, 2017
In pursuance of regulation 29 read with regulation 47(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 31st August, 2017, interalia, to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results for the quarter/ three month ended 30th June,2017 at the Corporate office of the Company.Source : BSE