IL&FS Transportation Networks' board meeting on May 27, 2017

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 12, 2017 08:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on May 27, 2017.

IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on May 27, 2017 to:

1. Consider and approve inter alia the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.

2. Recommend payment of dividend, if any.

Pursuant to above, the "Trading Window" for dealing in the shares of the Company shall remain closed for Insiders covered under the Company's "Code to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders" from May 12, 2017 to May 29, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

