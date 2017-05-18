App
May 18, 2017 01:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IL&FS Transportation Networks' board meeting rescheduled on May 29, 2017

With reference to the earlier letter dated May 11, 2017, IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd has now informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors has been rescheduled to May 29, 2017 instead of May 27, 2017 intimated earlier.

With reference to the earlier letter dated May 11, 2017, IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd has now informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors has been rescheduled to May 29, 2017 instead of May 27, 2017 intimated earlier for considering the following:

1. approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017

2. recommend payment of dividend, if any

3. approve the proposal for issue of non-convertible debentures through private placement, subject to approval of Shareholders

As a consequence of the above change, the “Trading Window” for dealing in the shares of the Company shall remain closed for Insiders covered under the Company's “Code to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders” from May 12, 2017 to May 31, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

