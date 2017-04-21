Apr 21, 2017 01:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
ILandFS Investment Managers: Outcome of board meeting
Dr Archana Hingorani, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer has tendered her resignation due to personal reasons. The same has been accepted by the Board. Dr Hingorani will continue in her current role till April 30, 2017
