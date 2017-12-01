IL&FS Engineering gets contract worth Rs 581.96 crore

We wish to inform that IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company Limited (IL&FS Engineering Services) has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for a Road Contract from IL&FS Transportation Networks Limited (ITNL). The total value of the contract is Rs. 581.96 Crores and completion period is 21 monthsThe scope of IL&FS Engineering Services under this contract involves Four Laning from km 165.600 to km 220.00 of Amravati - Chikhli section of NH-6 in the state of Maharashtra on Item Rate basisThe press release issued in this regard is enclosed herewith for your information and recordSource : BSE