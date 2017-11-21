ILandFS Engineering's board meeting on November 28, 2017

We wish to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, November 28, 2017, inter-alia to consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year Ended September 30, 2017Further, as per the 'Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading' formed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window shall be closed for Directors, Officers and Designated Employees, and their dependents and family members from Thursday, November 23, 2017 to Thursday, November 30, 2017 (both days inclusive). The trading window shall be opened for the aforementioned on Friday, December 1, 2017Source : BSE