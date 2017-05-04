May 04, 2017 01:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IL&FS Investment Managers to consider dividend
IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 29, 2017, to take on record, the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ending March 31, 2017 and declaration of dividend for the Financial Year 2016-2017.
