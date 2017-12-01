App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 01, 2017 08:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IKF Technologies' Company Secretary & CO Rajneesh Mishra resigns

We inform you that Mr. Rajneesh Mishra, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, of the Company have resigned. The Board has accepted his resignation w.e.f December 01, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, we inform you that Mr. Rajneesh Mishra, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, of the Company have resigned. The Board has accepted his resignation w.e.f 1st December, 2017.

Pusuant to Regulation 6 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, the company has designated Ms Diprani Thakur (ACS 42631) as the Company Secretary & Compliance officer of the Company w.e.f 1st December, 2017.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.