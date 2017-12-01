IKF Technologies' Company Secretary & CO Rajneesh Mishra resigns

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, we inform you that Mr. Rajneesh Mishra, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, of the Company have resigned. The Board has accepted his resignation w.e.f 1st December, 2017.Pusuant to Regulation 6 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, the company has designated Ms Diprani Thakur (ACS 42631) as the Company Secretary & Compliance officer of the Company w.e.f 1st December, 2017.Source : BSE