May 17, 2017 01:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IKF Technologies' board meeting on May 27, 2017
IKF Technologies Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 27, 2017, for consideration, approval and taking on record Audited financial result for the quarter/year ended on March 31, 2017
IKF Technologies Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 27, 2017, to transact the following business:
1. Consideration, approval and taking on record Audited financial result for the quarter/year ended on March 31, 2017.
2. Consider Appointment of Additional Director.
3. Review of business operation of the Company.Source : BSE
1. Consideration, approval and taking on record Audited financial result for the quarter/year ended on March 31, 2017.
2. Consider Appointment of Additional Director.
3. Review of business operation of the Company.Source : BSE