IITL Projects' board meeting held on September 23, 2017

Further to our letter dated September 07, 2017 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will now be held on Saturday, 23rd September, 2017, inter-alia, to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.Also, as informed vide our above said letter pursuant to Companies 'Code of Conduct in terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015', the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall continue to remain closed for Directors, employees and connected person covered under the Code upto 48 hours after the intimation is submitted to Stock Exchange on Saturday, 23rd day of September, 2017.Source : BSE