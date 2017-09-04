IITL Projects' board meeting on September 11, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 11th day of September, 2017, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.Further to inform you that pursuant to Companies 'Code of Conduct in terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed for Directors, employees and connected person covered under the Code from Close of business hours of September 02, 2017 upto 48 hours after the intimation is submitted to Stock Exchange on Monday, September 11, 2017.Kindly take the same on your record.Source : BSE