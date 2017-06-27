App
Jun 27, 2017 03:45 PM IST

IIFL Holdings' AGM on July 22, 2017

We would like to inform you that the Register of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Sunday, July 16, 2017 to Saturday, July 22, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on Saturday, July 22, 2017.

IIFL Holdings' AGM on July 22, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Register of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Sunday, July 16, 2017 to Saturday, July 22, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on Saturday, July 22, 2017.

