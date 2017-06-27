IIFL Holdings' AGM on July 22, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Register of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Sunday, July 16, 2017 to Saturday, July 22, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on Saturday, July 22, 2017.Source : BSE