IGC Foils: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that in the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e on 23rd June, 2017, the following matters were decided:1.The Board decided to postpone the date of AGM on future date due to some unavoidable circumstances. The new AGM date is yet to be decided by the Board. The intimation of such date will be duly disseminated by the Board to its stakeholders.2.Accordingly, the Book closure date and closure of trading window which was to be done on the decided date stands to be cancelled as per the outcome of Board meeting 16th May, 2017 and the stakeholders will be intimated of the new date timely.