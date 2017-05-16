App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 16, 2017 01:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IGC Foils: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that in the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held i.e on 16th May, 2017.

this is to inform you that in the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held i.e on 16th May, 2017, the following matter were decided: 1. the annual general meeting of the Company will be held on Monday, the 26th Day of June, 2017 at 11.30 A.M at the registered office of the Company. 2. the Audited Financial Results and for the financial year ended 31st March 2017 has been approved 3. the director report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017 has been approved 4. the name of Company will be changed from IGC Foils Limited to IGC Industries Limited or any other name, subject to approval of Registrar of Companies- Kolkata 5. the authorized share capital of the Company will be increased from Rs. 2,25,00,000 to Rs. 10,00,00,000 6.Approval of proposal for issue of 77,60,000 Equity shares on preferential basis as per SEBI (ICDR)Regulation, 2009, subject to approval of shareholders. 7. Appointment of mr. Mohd Shaba Ahammd Mohdshabuddin Khan and Mr. sudip Subodh Chowdhary as indeSource : BSE

