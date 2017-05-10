May 10, 2017 10:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IGC Foils: Outcome of board meeting
This is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company which was about to be held today i.e. on 10th May, 2017 has been postponed to 16th May, 2017 at the Registered office of the Company at 11:00 A.M. with same agenda.Source : BSE