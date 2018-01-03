App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jan 03, 2018 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IGC Foils' board meeting on January 16, 2018

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 16th January, 2018, Tuesday, at registered office of the Company at 2:00 P.M.

 
 
To,
The Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd
Corporate Relationship Dept,
1st Floor, New Trading Ring,
Rotunda Building, P. J. Towers,
Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai-400 001

Ref: BSE Code: 539449
Sub: Intimation of Board Meeting

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 16th January, 2018, Tuesday, at registered office of the Company at 2:00 P.M to consider and approve the following:

1. To approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th December, 2017.
2. To withdraw the consent of preferential allotment of 77,60,000 Equity Shares to promoter and non-promoter group which was approved by members in Annual General Meeting dated 21st September, 2017.
3. To consider the issuance of fresh 77,60,000 Equity Shares to the promoter group and / or to external investors on Preferential issue basis.
4. To consider and approve notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting ('EGM') along with its time, day and venue for the above.
5. The Trading Window shall remain closed from 3rd January, 2018 to 18th January, 2018 (both days inclusive) for Directors and Designated Employees as specified under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.
6. Any other agenda with the permission of the Chairman.

Yours Faithfully,
For IGC Industries Limited

Sudip Chowdhary
Director
DIN: 07560910

Place: Kolkata
Date: 03.01.2018Source : BSE
tags #Announcements

